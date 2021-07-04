MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.06.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -30.30. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

