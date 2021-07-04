Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 476.90 ($6.23). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 468.20 ($6.12), with a volume of 1,172,522 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 484.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.59.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

