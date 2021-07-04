Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00765707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.43 or 0.07878531 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

