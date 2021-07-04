Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $488.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

