Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

