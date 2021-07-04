MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0111 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $29.25 million and $743,922.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,815,820,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,212,732 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

