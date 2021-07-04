MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,323. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

