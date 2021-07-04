MFS Charter Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
