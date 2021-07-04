MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 122,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,333. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

