MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 122,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,333. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.