MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post sales of $197.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.34 million and the highest is $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $788.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $799.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $808.73 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGP. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

