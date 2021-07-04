Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

