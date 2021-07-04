Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $170.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

