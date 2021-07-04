Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $606.85

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 606.85 ($7.93) and last traded at GBX 594.66 ($7.77), with a volume of 11658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £519.10 million and a PE ratio of -136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

