Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.58 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

