MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

