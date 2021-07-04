Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

