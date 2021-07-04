Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $208,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

HTA opened at $26.94 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

