Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,684 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.