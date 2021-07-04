Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $8.26 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

