Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $624.17. The stock had a trading volume of 372,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,314. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.63 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.