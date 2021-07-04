Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 7,150 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

