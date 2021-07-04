Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MLLCF stock remained flat at $$20.30 on Friday. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.