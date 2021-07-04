Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,099.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $29,099.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

