Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,099.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $29,099.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.00622529 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001672 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

