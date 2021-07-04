MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $238.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00133859 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,453,890 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.