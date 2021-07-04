Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €125.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBX. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €94.82 ($111.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €103.54. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

