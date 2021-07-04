Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

