MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.91. The company had a trading volume of 254,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,147. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $543.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

