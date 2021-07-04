MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.08.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

