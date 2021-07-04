MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

MPLN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Research analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

