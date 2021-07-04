MurAll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350,019.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $350,019.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00763744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.87 or 0.07920520 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,703,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,759,781,956 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.