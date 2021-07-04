Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.