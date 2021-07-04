Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

