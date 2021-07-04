Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2,508.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

