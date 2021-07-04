Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after buying an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 61,356 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 20.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.