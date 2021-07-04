Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

