Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,381 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

