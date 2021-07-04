National Bank Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in National Bank by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

