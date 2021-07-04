National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Critical Analysis

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Health Investors and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 6 0 0 1.86 Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $69.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.22%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 48.23% 10.47% 5.06% Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Health Investors pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 9.21 $185.13 million $5.60 11.93 Clipper Realty $122.85 million 0.97 -$4.91 million $0.38 19.53

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

