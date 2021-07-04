National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

