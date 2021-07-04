Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) & CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Head-To-Head Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46% CCA Industries 0.67% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 1 0 2.50 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and CCA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.25 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -146.63 CCA Industries $14.12 million 1.64 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

CCA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

