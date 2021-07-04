nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 2,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

