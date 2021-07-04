Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

FUBO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sib LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

