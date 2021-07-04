Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $45.15 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

