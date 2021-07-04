NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $62.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPTN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.