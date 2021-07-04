Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s previous close.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 7,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.