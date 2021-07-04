NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.77. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 12,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 9,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

