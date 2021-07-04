Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,145. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $250.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $250.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

