Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 631,135 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 631,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a P/E ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

