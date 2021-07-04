Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

GTLS stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

